Tulane signs 27 but lacks local talent

Willie Fritz was hoping to benefit from finally having a full recruiting season under his belt. If you recall, his hiring in December of 2015 meant he had very little time to meet with, convince and sign his 2016 class. But, he did better than expected with 21-players signed then.

One year later, and the numbers are even bigger. Twenty-seven players in all, six are already enrolled. The downside is, the class' 'lack' of kids from Louisiana. Just two from the New Orleans metro area.

Fritz believes that once the Greenies start winning, local kids will wanna play Uptown. "We definitely would like to sign more Louisiana guys, without question," said Fritz. "We're going to sign the best guys, no matter where there from but we got to do a good job of showing the student athletes here in the state that we are going to provide a consistent winner for them if they come to school here. That's something we got to get them to believe."

The Green Wave's 2017 recruiting class is one its most geographically diverse in recent history with the additions coming from 11 states. The class boasts 15 players on the offensive side and 12 on the defensive side.

