Nicholls State women hold off Southeastern Louisiana as Plaisance gets 100th win

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
HAMMOND, LA (WVUE) -

After a sloppy first half, the Nicholls State University women’s basketball team caught fire in the third quarter and outscored Southeastern Louisiana by 14 points as the Colonels defeated the Lady Lions, 76-60, Wednesday night at the University Center in Hammond.

With the win, Nicholls head coach DoBee Plaisance earned her 100th victory as head coach of the Colonel program. Plaisance already became the all-time leader in wins last season, passing Hall of Fame coach Ben Abadie’s 89. The victory evened the Colonels’ (8-13) conference record to 5-5.

A total of six Colonels reached double figures in scoring as Taylor Morrison had 15 points, Emani White scored 14 and Cassidy Barrios recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tia Charles rounded out the leading scorers with 11 points.

Southeastern was led in scoring by Charliee Dugas with 16 points.

The Colonels will head to UNO for their next contest, taking on the Privateers on Saturday. 

