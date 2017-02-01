Nicholls State sticks with local kids, signs 12 on National Sign - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Nicholls State sticks with local kids, signs 12 on National Signing Day

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
THIBODAUX, LA (WVUE) -

Nicholls State head football coach Tim Rebowe didn't need a lot in this, his third signing day period, and his colonels didn't go after a lot.  The 12-member class, which included three mid-year signees, also has nine local high school recruits.

While Rebowe has continued to bring in student-athletes from the region, he specifically targeted New Orleans as five recruits came from the greater New Orleans area.

With the large recruiting classes from 2015 and 2016, the program was limited in numbers for this year’s group. Headlining the signees are all-state honorees Dontaze Costly from St. James High School and Dai’Jean Dixon from Edna Karr. 

The Colonels will begin spring practice on Friday, March 17, and their annual Spring Game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.

