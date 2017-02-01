Past success helps Southeastern on National Signing Day - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Past success helps Southeastern on National Signing Day

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
 A total of 12 student-athletes chose to continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the Southeastern Louisiana football program on National Signing Day, SLU head coach Ron Roberts announced on Wednesday.

Wednesday's additions combined with the six members of the midyear signing class gives Southeastern a total of 18 additions.

The class of 18 includes a mix of players on both sides of the ball, as Roberts and his staff addressed each position. Thus far, Southeastern's 2017 class includes five offensive lineman, three defensive lineman, three defensive backs, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, one running back, one tight end and one linebacker.
 
"We were able to address our areas of need with this class," Roberts said. "We were able to sign five quality offensive lineman, which was huge. We'll be replacing two senior tackles this year and next year we're losing several more senior starters, so we did a nice job in that area bringing in a couple of student-athletes that can have an immediate impact and several that will be building blocks for the future."

Roberts and his staff were able to address the quarterback position, as the Lions will look to replace senior signal callers Justin Alo and D'Shaie Landor.

"We've brought in two quarterbacks who we think can both compete for playing time right away," Roberts said. "We expect that to be a wide open competition during both spring practice and fall camp."

Southeastern will open spring practice on March 7 with the Annual Spring Game set for April 1st.

