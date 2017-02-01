Past success helps Southeastern on National Signing Day

Growing up on the bayou you develop a passion for family, fishing, and football. A deep love for your mama, and the LSU Tigers is a given. For Ed Orgeron, when two of his great loves came together, it was overwhelming. "Last of all I would like to thank my mom," said a tearing up Ed Orgeron. In tears he achieved a lifelong dream. Fans saw a rare glimpse at the soft side of the rough and tumble Cajun coach. A side no one knows better than his mother, Coco Orgeromore>>
Loaded with raw power from training to play football, Cohen’s Kentrell Young has long had the frame to be a premier athlete, but it wasn’t until very recently that he discovered his true passion: track and field.more>>
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.more>>
After playing in just 21 games the last three seasons and changing teams for the first time in his career, Adrian Peterson is eager to take the field as a member of the Saints.more>>
