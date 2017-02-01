Two men cited during investigation into deer harvesting

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited two Pointe Coupee men for alleged deer hunting violations in Pointe Coupee Parish on Jan. 26.



Agents cited William Melancon, 18, and Abram Glaser, 19, after investigators say the men were hunting deer during illegal hours and hunting from a moving vehicle.



Agents were notified by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office about two men who were stopped for a traffic violation with a doe and spike deer in the bed of their truck. Agents arrived on scene and after questioning the men, the agents say they determined they took the deer at night from their vehicle with a crossbow near Lottie.



Agents seized the crossbow and both deer, which the deer were later donated to charity.



Hunting deer during illegal hours carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Melancon and Glaser could also face civil restitution totaling $3,249 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

