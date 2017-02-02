Man shot in the Seventh Ward early Thursday

New Orleans police are on the scene of a Thursday morning shooting in the Seventh Ward.

Initial police reports indicate one man was shot in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue near the intersection with Esplanade Avenue.

Investigators could be seen questioning witnesses near the scene.

Witnesses said there was no confrontation or argument leading up to the shooting. They say only one shot was fired.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.