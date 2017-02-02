Your Weather Authority: Fog early, highs to reach the mid-70s

After patchy dense fog clears and a dense fog advisory is lifted this morning, expect to see a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will reach into the mid-70s.

Overnight, a front will approach the area. Ahead of it, temperatures will only drop to the mid to upper 50s in Friday's early morning hours.

As the front crosses the area during the morning, temperatures will drop briefly and then struggle to reach the mid-60s during the afternoon.

Expect a slight chance for spotty showers and plenty of clouds during the day.

Saturday will be cool with highs in the low 60s, then a warm up on Sunday with highs reaching into the low 70s.

