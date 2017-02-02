NOPD: Woman shot, killed in New Orleans East

New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning in New Orleans East.

According to initial police reports, a woman was shot and killed in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The family identified the victim as 29-year-old Kala Bienemy.

Bienemy was killed at the Château d'Orleans apartment complex around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Bienemy was shot in a parking lot. She was found by police inside an apartment.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

