South Louisiana provides a cause for celebration on World Wetlands Day

Since 1971, World Wetlands Day has been marked on February 2 in countries around the world.

Mobile users can click here.

Once regarded as wastelands, the swamps and marshes of South Louisiana are widely recognized today as scenic treasures and natural protection against hurricanes.

Planners and engineers have included these natural features in Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan.

The "wetlands" provide stunning vistas and habitat for thousands of birds each year in Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.