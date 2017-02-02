Need extra money? Police arrest a man who they say printed his own.

A New Orleans man was arrested following a shopping spree that police say didn't cost him a dime, but it came with another freebie....a ride to jail. St. Bernard Police say they arrested 46-year old William Farnbaugh of New Orleans. Sheriff James Pohlmann says he systematically passed counterfeit $20 and $10 bills at businesses in St. Bernard and Jefferson parishes. has been arrested, and printing devices and a large amount of fake bills were seized, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Farnbaugh was pulled over by police after they got a report that a man, driving a vehicle fitting a description by a witness who saw the driver try to use counterfeit money at an Arabi business.

Farnbaugh, was booked Jan. 30 with monetary instrument abuse for passing counterfeit money and on a fugitive warrant out of Kenner for the same charge.

Sheriff Pohlmann said a total of $1,600 in fake $20 and $10 bills were seized from Farnbaugh, along with a counterfeit bill detector pen and ink cartridges. He's ?being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison on a $50,000 bond. He also has prior arrests for counterfeiting in Louisiana and Florida.

St. Bernard Parish detectives are still looking into the case and said more charges or arrests could be made. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

