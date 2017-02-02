Fire badly damages Flaming Torch restaurant - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Fire badly damages Flaming Torch restaurant

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The Flaming Torch restaurant. (Source: Nancy Parker / Fox 8 Photo) The Flaming Torch restaurant. (Source: Nancy Parker / Fox 8 Photo)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Flaming Torch restaurant uptown at Magazine and Octavia streets caught fire Sunday night.

New Orleans Fire Department investigators think may have been deliberately set.

There were no injuries but the owner was in the building when the fire started.

