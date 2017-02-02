Second victim identified in Edna Karr shooting

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified the second victim in a Tuesday night shooting that killed two and caused police to put a gym full of basketball fans on lock down.

Wynston Jackson, 19, was killed in a shooting at Edna Karr High School outside of a basketball game between Karr and McDonough 35.

Tuesday Just after 8 p.m., Jackson and 18-year-old Lawrence Williams tried to attend the game but weren't allowed in because the gym was filled to capacity.

Police said the men were sitting in a car when they were shot. One died at the scene and the other at the hospital.

The NOPD continues to investigate and is asking for the public’s help to solve the case.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said detectives were able to interview one of the victims before he died, but he refused to give police any information about who fired the shots.

