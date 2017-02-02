LSU makes big coaching changes after signing day

Less than 24 hours from the conclusion of National Signing Day, LSU announces that they’ve re-assigned running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and fired wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig.

Part of this isn’t too surprising. After all, Orgeron mentioned before that there could be some staff changes. With Craig serving as recruiting coordinator as well, they waited until after signing day to let him go.

However, Juluke’s removal is an interesting one. As a New Orleans native and former Edna Karr High School head coach, Juluke was seen as a link to an area that LSU wants to keep a strong recruiting hold on. He also seemed to have a strong rapport with the Tigers’ current running backs as a coach.

The release from LSU says head coach Ed Orgeron will begin an immediate search to find replacements for both Craig and Juluke.

