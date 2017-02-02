Ronald Gasser indicted with 2nd degree murder of Joe McKnight

The man accused of shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight has been indicted for 2nd degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick, Jr.

The new charges were announced Thursday after a grand jury returned an indictment against Ronald Gasser, Jr.

Gasser, 54, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Joseph N. McKnight, Jr., on Dec. 1, 2016. Based upon the evidence available at the time, Gasser was arrested on Dec. 5, 2016 for the crime of manslaughter.

After the initial arrest, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office continued working together in a collaborative effort to develop additional evidence regarding the case.

If convicted as charged, Gasser would face a sentence of life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

As a result of the indictment, Gasser’s bond was increased to $750,000 by Judge June Darensburg of the 24th Judicial District Court.

