Peavine boat launch complete with new improvements

Local boaters can now take advantage of a new and improved facility to launch their vessels in St. John the Baptist Parish. Parish President Natalie Robottom and others celebrated the completion of the Peavine Boat Launch improvement project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 01, 2017.

Peavine Boat Launch Improvements were completed by Coastal Marine Contractors at a cost of $378,695,000. Improvements consisted of a new walking pier over the existing rock jetty, dredging of the channel, and installation of new lighting to improve the safety of boaters during launching. The parking lots were also recently paved.

President Robottom received positive comments from attendees regarding the quality of the project. She told those gathered, that it was a "great day", and one that centered on safety and quality of life for residents. "We are extremely pleased this project is complete, as St. John Parish is filled with both fishermen and outdoorsmen for whom this is a way life. It is pleasing to know that we have helped enhance their experience at Peavine, whether it be for work or pleasure."

The project was designed by Burk-Kleinpeter, Inc. and was primarily funded through a Gustav-Ike Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Executive Director Pat Forbes indicated that he is not a newcomer to St. John Parish. "Here we are again cutting a ribbon on another successful project in St. John Parish funded with Gustav/Ike CDBG dollars. We are extremely proud of you (St. John) for the effort and progress you have made and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future."

Other projects completed with Gustav/Ike funding include Minor Home Repairs, Foxwood Levee, canal clearing, and generators for Parish lift stations.

