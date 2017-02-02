David: Cold front coming

A strong cold front is located just north of our area. Overnight, there could be dense areas of fog developing ahead of the front. By morning, northerly winds should sweep most of the fog out of the area but expect some delays especially south of the lake.

During the day Friday, temperatures will be in the 60s with some areas north of the lake staying in the 50s. The cool weather will last into Saturday.

On Sunday, clouds increase along with temperatures. Some spots could rebound to around 70 degrees. The mild weather is around early next week before another cool down by Wednesday or Thursday.

Very little rain is expected over the next week with only light amounts at times.

