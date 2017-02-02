Call for bead donations for U.S. military members

Got beads? Military wives want you to donate them (Source: Flickr Commons)

Many U.S. Military families who moved to the New Orleans area to serve their country will be asked to ride in various Carnival parades.

There's an effort underway to gather bead donations for them so they can participate without having to assume the burden of buying throws.

"We don't want anyone to be left out," says Kathi Callahan, wife of Rear Admiral David Callahan, U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Commander and the driving force behind the event. "That's why we are asking for the public's help in donating beads and throws to our service members."

Callahan is asking everyone to check their attics and garages for unwanted beads. She is hoping to collect thousands of beads from now through March 5. Donations received after Mardi Gras will be held for next year.

There are several donation drop-off locations:

-The Village at Federal City, 2300 General Meyer Ave. Bldg. 23, Algiers

-NASJRB at NAS Housing Office

-All South Consulting Engineers, 652 Papworth Drive, Metairie

The "Beads for Military Members" effort is being sponsored by Coast Guard Spouses Club of Greater New Orleans and The Military Officers' Wives Club of Greater New Orleans.

