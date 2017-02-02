Falcons focused on pressuring Tom Brady

Cam Newton was sacked seven times in the Panthers' Super Bowl 50 loss to the Broncos. A year later, the Falcons are hoping to mimic Denver's game plan of effecting the passer, early and often.

Atlanta has been led by second-year pass rusher Vic Beasley's 15 and a half sacks and Dan Quinn hopes the team's focus can continue “We’ve got to find ways to affect [Tom Brady.] Defensively, we are at our best when we can really play fast. Too much over thinking, too much game planning can sometimes jam you up. You have to find that right balance as a coach to make sure the team is playing at max speed where we can have that aggressiveness, the hitting we like.”

The Patriots allowed just 24 sacks in 2016, fifth least in the NFL.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.