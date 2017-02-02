Former Drago's waiter pleads guilty in credit card fraud scheme

A former waiter at Drago's restaurant in Metairie pleaded guilty to using a credit card skimmer at the restaurant to get customer card numbers.

Ryan Claverie, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

According to court documents, Claverie routinely handled the credit and debit cards of restaurant customers.

Investigators said he had a credit card "skimmer" that would copy a customer's account information from the magnetic strip on the back of a credit card and a bank debit card and logged it for later download to a computer.

They said Claverie would then use the numbers to make counterfeit credit cards to buy things at stores around the New Orleans area. The items were then sold on the street and online.

Claverie faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo set sentencing for May 4, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved