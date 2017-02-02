Bold package theft caught on camera in Mid-City

A home's surveillance camera caught an unknown man nonchalantly walking away with packages from a front porch in Mid-City.

Police say the theft from the residence in the 200 block of North Bernadotte Street happened at around 1:12 p.m. on January 31st.

Investigators hope someone will be able to identify the culprit. Anyone with information is asked to contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

You can take steps to protect deliveries to your home. Click here to see tips from the NOPD for preventing package theft.

