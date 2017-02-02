Bold package theft caught on camera in Mid-City - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Bold package theft caught on camera in Mid-City

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Images captured from home surveillance show man wanted in package theft (Source: NOPD) Images captured from home surveillance show man wanted in package theft (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A home's surveillance camera caught an unknown man nonchalantly walking away with packages from a front porch in Mid-City. 

Police say the theft from the residence in the 200 block of North Bernadotte Street happened at around 1:12 p.m. on January 31st. 

Investigators hope someone will be able to identify the culprit. Anyone with information is asked to contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

You can take steps to protect deliveries to your home. Click here to see tips from the NOPD for preventing package theft.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly