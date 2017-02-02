Zurik: Insurers pushing Medicare clients into the donut hole

Our investigative series has led now to 11 lawsuits being filed in federal court.more>>
Our "Medical Waste" investigative series showed how the nation's largest health insurer, UnitedHealthcare overcharged some customers for prescription medication. Now the company says it will update its practices. But watchdogs warn United may try to make up its monetary losses by raising costs for other consumers.more>>
Rick is a resident of New Jersey, and he found our Medical Waste stories online. He sent us an email with the subject, "United overcharging for drugs." And his story should give everyone from consumers to congressman pause for thought.more>>
What's the real difference between brand name meds and their generic counterparts? Local pharmacists tell us many pharmaceutical companies are charging different prices for essentially the same product. We conducted a sort of experiment to make consumers aware - and perhaps quench their thirsts at the same time.more>>
Lee Zurik and the FOX 8 Investigations Unit examine the rising costs of prescription meds and questionable practices by the pharmaceutical industry - factors that are changing our financial health for the worse.more>>
Growing up on the bayou you develop a passion for family, fishing, and football. A deep love for your mama, and the LSU Tigers is a given. For Ed Orgeron, when two of his great loves came together, it was overwhelming. "Last of all I would like to thank my mom," said a tearing up Ed Orgeron. In tears he achieved a lifelong dream. Fans saw a rare glimpse at the soft side of the rough and tumble Cajun coach. A side no one knows better than his mother, Coco Orgeromore>>
Louisiana State Police say that a man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.more>>
New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Aaron Miller, announced security plans ahead of Sunday's planned protests on the removal of Confederate Era Monuments.more>>
“People in this area need to be aware that these guys knew they were doing. They didn’t just go down the street. They had masks. They were prepared,” says the victim.more>>
Weird waterlines are "fingerprints of 300 years of humanity"more>>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.more>>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.more>>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and themore>>
