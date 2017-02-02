St. Bernard man cited for allegedly violating new crabbing regulations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited a St. Bernard man for alleged commercial crab violations in Plaquemines Parish on Feb. 1.

Agents cited Allan Campo, Sr., 51, of Violet, after they said he was in possession of immature female crabs.

Beginning in 2017, commercial crab fishermen in Louisiana state waters may not harvest immature female crabs regardless of size. However, a legally licensed commercial crab fisherman may have an incidental take of immature female crabs not to exceed two percent of the total number of crabs.

On Jan. 20, LDWF agents found Campo in violation of the new crabbing regulation percentages and issued him a written warning.

On Feb. 1, agents were on patrol near Shell Lake in Plaquemines Parish and observed Campo actively crabbing. Agents say they later found two illegal crates of crabs with percentages of eight percent and ten percent of the total catch being immature female crabs.

Agents seized the crabs and returned them back to the water.

An immature female crab, also known as a "maiden" or "V-bottom" crab, can be identified as having a triangular shaped apron on her abdomen. A mature female crab can be identified as having a dome shaped apron on her abdomen.

Possessing immature female crabs carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail and forfeiture of their crab catch.

