Your Weather Authority: Cooler weather through Saturday

As a front continues to cross the area this morning, there are a few dense patches of fog ahead of it on the coast.

Northerly winds should sweep out the fog behind the front.

During the day, temperatures will stay in the 50s for some areas north of Lake Pontchartrain, while areas south of the lake could see low 60s.

The cool weather will last into Saturday with morning lows falling to the upper 30s on the north shore and mid-40s on the south shore. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Sunday, clouds increase along with temperatures. Some spots could get back to 70 degrees. The mild weather will stick around early next week before more cool weather comes later in the week.

