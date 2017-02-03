Happening Today: NOPD swears in new recruits

The New Orleans Police Department welcomes its newest officers just a few weeks after federal monitor found "risk indicators" in a third of the department's active recruit files.

This comes as the NOPD is trying to boost the numbers of officers in its ranks with the swearing in of 29 new officers.

“Everywhere I go, every person I come in contact with they all ask the same question: where are the police and why aren't you hiring more?” Harrison said.

Experts say the rush to fill the ranks can lead to cutting corners.

“Under those pressures, there's a temptation to skip steps, said criminologist Peter Scharf.

The federal monitor says some of the risk factors include: self-reported drug use, termination by prior employers and prior NOPD arrests.

Harrison has said he took action when the problems were brought to him and that he's working with the consent decree monitor to address the issues.

The NOPD currently has a force of 1,100 officers. The long-term goal is a force of 1,600.

