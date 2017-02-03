NOLA Weekend: Plan your weekend February 3-5

Friday, Feb. 3

610 Stompers Debutante Ball

The 610 Stompers throw down at Mardi Gras World this Friday for their annual “Sweet 610 Debutante Ball” starting at 8 p.m.

The marching group encourages guests to come dressed as their favorite wrestler as a play on the “Stompermania VII” theme.

Tickets start at $40.

Admission includes food from more than 30 local restaurants and open bar.

For more information click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/610-stompers-7th-annual-debutante-ball-stompermania-vii-tickets-29424805385

First Fridays on the Boulevard

First Fridays on the Boulevard feature food and drink specials among other interactive activities all along Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

This reoccurring event happening the first Friday each month boasts interesting events starting in the afternoon until around 10 p.m.

For more information click here: http://www.ochaleyblvd.org/first-fridays/

Nuit Belge

This unique event celebrating Belgium-style beer takes over Generations Hall this Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Pair beer with small plates from some of New Orleans top restaurants including Cochon Butcher, Patois, Domenica, Tableau and Peche.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $149.

For more information click here: http://www.nuitbelge.com/new-orleans/

Saturday, Feb. 4

Dancing with the Stars Live!

Fans of the hit ballroom dancing show “Dancing with the Stars” can see some of its popular choreographers take the stage on Saturday at the Saenger Theatre.

The production boasts hot group performances, duets and special pieces created just for the tour.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $85.

For more information click here: https://www.saengernola.com/shows/dancing-with-the-stars-live!---we-came-to-dance

2017 Rock ‘n’ Roll 5k Race

The popular racing event, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, debuts its 5k run this year on Saturday at City Park prior to the typical Sunday races.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Runners looking for a real challenge can earn the Remix Medal Challenge.

This requires you to compete in the 5K on Saturday and one of the runs on Sunday.

Visit the website for complete registration information and more details: http://www.runrocknroll.com/new-orleans/the-races/distances/

Sunday, Feb. 5

2017 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Runners from across the globe gather in New Orleans for the Humana Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon Sunday starting at 7:30 a.m.

Local bands line the route providing musical motivation to the finish line. Runners can participate in either the 10K, half-marathon or marathon race.

Big Freedia and Dirty Dozen Brass Band headline the post-race Rock ‘n’Roll Concert Series which is free and open to the public.

Visit the website for complete registration information and more details: http://www.runrocknroll.com/new-orleans/register/#main

