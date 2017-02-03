NOLA Weekend: Plan your weekend February 3-5

New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Aaron Miller, announced security plans ahead of Sunday's planned protests on the removal of Confederate Era Monuments.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide on Spain Street.more>>
Fantastic weather continues with plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures have warmed a bit with highs making it into the upper 70's close to 80 after a chilly start on the North Shore.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the hit and run death of a woman in New Orleans East.more>>
Louisiana State Police say that a man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.more>>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.more>>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.more>>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and themore>>
