NOPD investigating a Treme shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One man was shot in the Treme neighborhood Thursday night, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is condition is listed as stable.

