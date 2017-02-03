Assumption Parish woman arrested for gun theft

The Assumption Parish Sheriff office arrested a woman for stealing a firearm.

Kristie Blanchard, 39 was arrested in the 2200 block of River Road on Thursday.

Assumption Parish authorities believe Blanchard stole the handgun two weeks ago.

The owner of the firearm reported the weapon missing.

Authorities later located the weapon after a series of witness interviews.

