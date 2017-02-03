Bacchus Bash musical line-up announced

Heading out to Bacchus Bash this year? There's lot of entertainment on tap. Organizers of Bacchus Bash 2017, the epic, day-long party that precedes the Bacchus parade, announced the entertainment for this year’s Mardi Gras extravaganza. The free, annual block party kicks off at noon on Sunday, February 26 at Generations Hall on 310 Andrew Higgins Drive.

Bacchus Bash 2017 will offer live music performances from popular bands including Flow Tribe, The TopCats, Category 6, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and many others. The popular Mardi Gras tradition that takes place the Sunday before Fat Tuesday is an indoor/outdoor party showcasing several stages, some of the city’s best local bands. This year’s Bacchus Bash also features Mannie Fresh, DJ Scene, DJ Wixx and DJ TAF. Generations Hall is promising drink specials and The Ugly Dog Saloon will provide an array of food options.

The outdoor/indoor block party is free and open to the public, but VIP tickets are available for purchase which include access to the outdoor grandstand, private rooms, bathrooms inside and a premium open bar. Anyone interested in purchasing VIP tickets should visit metronightclubneworleans.com or Generationshall.com

Bacchus Bash started in the 1980s. The day-long celebration always precedes the renowned Bacchus parade and offers patrons the option to watch the Super Krewe of Bacchus in VIP fashion.

