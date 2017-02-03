NOCCA student honored with internship at the Grammy

While most kids are going to school next week, a NOCCA student is heading to Los Angeles for the Grammys.

Kyron Neveaux is one of only two kids in the nation selected for a two-week media adventure, interviewing stars and documenting the Grammy experience. It all started when he attended a Grammys camp last year.

"I reached out after to thank them for the opportunity and they sent me an invitation to apply to be part of the media team. I replied and responded and they said we'd like for you to be a part of it because of your video skills, editing skills and interview skills.

The 17-year-old understands film and media, having worked in the field since elementary school. He was in fifth grade when he began working with a group called the "Rethinkers", doing documentaries on things like food and bullying. He has shown his talents through films at NOCCA as well.

Kyron gets pats on the back from classmates for his honor. He's excited beyond words.

"I'm really looking forward to the red carpet, especially to meet the stars, but also "Grammy in the Schools Live!" is a benefit concert for Grammy in the Schools Foundation because I have a really nice outfit for it.

He encourages kids to follow their dreams and reach to the sky and beyond.

