Man shot in the St. Roch neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Music Street.

Initial police reports indicate one man was shot.

There is no further information currently available.

