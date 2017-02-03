Krewe of Tucks pays special visit to Magnolia Services

The Krewe of Tucks made a special visit this morning to Magnolia Community Services, an organization that houses people with developmental disabilities.

Both organizations have paired up for the last six years where the disabled is responsible for making some of the Krewe's most coveted throws.

The Krewe of Tucks announced that next year, Magnolia Community Services will have their own float in the parade which allows them to throw the items they have worked so hard on year round.

The Krewe of Tucks rolls the uptown route Saturday, February 25 at noon.

