Three teens arrested in auto burglaries

Three teens face charges for auto burglaries. Investigators say the group broke into a locked, unmarked Louisiana State Police vehicle.

St. Tammany Parish deputies say the teens broke into cars in and around the Autumn Creek Subdivision in Madisonville between Friday night and early Sunday morning.

Deputies say when they broke into the trooper's vehicle, the boys stole a department-issued rifle and K-9 training aides used to train bomb-sniffing dogs.

17-year-old Randy Charles Purcell of Ponchatoula was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He's booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of simple burglary.

A 16-year-old Ponchatoula boy was also arrested. He is booked with simple burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. He's being held in the Florida Parish Detention Center.

Both Purcell and the juvenile also face a charge of aggravated burglary in Tangipahoa Parish.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 17-year old Bradley Greenlee of Springfield. He will be booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of simple burglary.

Investigators say the boys also stole wallets and money from several of the vehicles. The stolen State Police equipment has been recovered.

