Source: John Kuhn returning to Saints

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints are bringing back fullback John Kuhn on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports.

Kuhn joined the Saints during training camp and became one of the team's best free agent signings. He finished the year with four touchdowns.

Kuhn is the first Saints free agent of the offseason to sign with the club.

