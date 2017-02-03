LPSO: Woman arrested, 133 cats euthanized after recovery from meth lab

A recent investigation into a meth lab resulted in an additional arrest aggravated animal cruelty, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Sandy Chauvin, 60, of Houma, was arrested this week as a result of an investigation which initially included the arrest of her sons, 35-year-old Nicholas and 43-year-old Christian Chauvin.

On Jan. 13, agents with the Lafourche Parish Drug Task Force arrived at Chauvin’s home with two active warrants for the arrest of Nicholas Chauvin for distribution of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody without incident. After obtaining a search warrant for the home, the Lafourche Parish Combined Meth Lab Response Team discovered tools and other items associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Christian Chauvin was also at the home, and both brothers were booked with operating a meth lab. Christian was released on Jan. 17 after posting $50,000 bond; Nicholas was released the following day after posting $85,000 bond.

While the Meth Lab Response Team was searching the home, team members discovered a large number of cats. Investigators said the living conditions were very poor, and a large amount of fecal matter was discovered throughout the home. Team members took photos of five cats that appeared to have serious health issues and injuries. Seven dead cats were also found at the home. Animal control deputies responded to the scene that day and began removing the animals. Deputies made several return trips over the next few days and recovered a total of 133 cats from the residence, all of which were taken to the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter. According to officials at the animal shelter, all of the cats had to be euthanized due to their condition.

Following an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Drug Task Force, agents were able to obtain warrants for the arrest of Sandy Chauvin for five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and operating a meth lab. Agents made contact with Sandy Chauvin on Feb. 1, and she was taken into custody.

She was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux and released the same day after posting $40,000 bond.

