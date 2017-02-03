David: Cool start to the weekend

It may seem like a big deal but temperatures are actually right where they should be for early February. The cool air will stick around for the first half of the weekend before another warm-up begins on Sunday.

No rain is expected so outdoor activities this weekend are a go along with those Super Bowl crawfish boils.

Even warmer weather is expected early next week before another cool down. Global computer models are arguing about how cold the end of next week will actually get. Right now I'm going to anticipate another cool down but will hold off on any extremely cold conditions.

There could be a few showers on Tuesday ahead of the next front, otherwise it will remain dry.

