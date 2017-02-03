Trio arrested, guns seized after raid in St. Roch

The NOPD’s Multi Agency Gang and Street Gang Unit arrested three suspects Thursday night, including one who was involved in several violent incidents.

Both units coordinated an undercover operation with the assistance of the Special Operations Division, Louisiana State Police and U.S. Secret Service. During the operation, detectives were able to gather information that Errol Krish, 19, "was possibly involved in recent violent acts," according to an NOPD news release. Krish also had outstanding warrants related to armed robbery and murder. Police said intelligence revealed that Krish and two other subjects were heavily armed.

The NOPD also arrested Corey Coleman, 22, for possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and Edmond Bacchus, 18, for possession of a stolen firearm. Detectives were able to apprehend the three at around 10:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Marais Street.

“This is the result of hard work, this is the result of dedication,” said NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison. "This is what we want to show the citizens what we’re going to do to make sure they’re safe and that we remove these violent criminals."

During the apprehension, officers seized one Ruger 9-mm, reported stolen from Jefferson Parish; one Ruger 9-mm with an extended magazine; one Glock 9-mm with an extended magazine; one Norinco AK-47; one Zastava AK-47, and an assortment of additional ammunition and magazines.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.