4 arrested in kidnapping, beating of Lafayette man

Louisiana State Police investigators arrested four men Thursday for charges related to the kidnapping of a Lafayette man.

The initial incident began Wednesday night when the victim was taken hostage by several people in the Thibodaux. The victim was brought to a home in Thibodaux where he was restrained and beaten overnight, according to police.

Through investigation, police were able to identify the home where the victim was being held. Deputies and members of Louisiana State Police SWAT conducted surveillance on the home and saw a group of men outside. The group of men left the home in separate vehicles, and were followed by investigators. When tried to conduct traffic stops, the suspects fled.

Officers pursued the vehicles, and were able to detain four subjects, as well as locate the victim.

The following were booked with aggravated kidnapping and jailed in Laplace: Erin D. Carter, 32, from LaPlace; Jordan A. Jackson, 26, from Schriever; Daron D. Nolan, 21 from Thibodaux; and Herbert L. Woolens, 19, from Monroe.

Police have not released a motive for the kidnapping. They said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

The Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division were assisted in this investigation by the Louisiana State Police Special Investigations Unit, Louisiana State Police SWAT and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

