Driving this weekend? Heads up on Marathon street closures

The city issued parking instructions and reminders Friday in advance of the 2017 Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon slated for Sunday. The an event that is expected to draw more than 18,000 runners to the city.

New to the 2017 Rock ‘N’ Roll events is a 5K, which will start and end in Roosevelt Mall in City Park on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Click here for the 5k route map.

Race participants who are driving to the race are encouraged to park in downtown long-term lots and carpool whenever possible. There will be no parking along the race route.

The race course, the area surrounding the starting line and Lafayette Square will become a no parking zone beginning at midnight Sunday. Towing will begin at that time along the course to allow for race organizers to begin race setup. Areas where towing will be enforced include spaces along Decatur Street near the French Market, along both sides of Esplanade Avenue, and the neutral ground on Marconi Drive adjacent to City Park. Meters will be bagged and signs will be posted warning residents of the parking restrictions.

Parking enforcement will be monitoring for illegal parking, including blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign. Motorists are reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

In addition, RTA services, including both streetcar lines and bus service will be interrupted along the course.

Click here for a full list of road closures.

The race will start at Poydras and Camp Streets and the runners will be routed onto the race course at Poydras and Magazine Streets from holding areas on Magazine Street from Poydras Street to Girod Street, and on Girod Street from Magazine Street to St. Charles Avenue.

Starting from Poydras Street and Camp Streets, the runners will proceed on Poydras Street in a lake bound direction to S. Rampart Street, turn left onto S. Rampart Street to Howard Avenue, and turn left onto Howard Avenue to Lee Circle. The runners will veer to the right at Lee Circle and proceed with traffic in an uptown direction on St. Charles Avenue. The runners will U-turn at West Road (which is in between Tulane University and Loyola University) and continue with traffic on St. Charles Avenue in a downtown direction to M.L. King Boulevard/Melpomene Street. The runners will turn right on Melpomene Street and proceed to Magazine Street. The relay runners will exchange runners on Melpomene Street between Prytania Street and Coliseum Street and continue with the nonrelay runners to Magazine Street.

The runners will turn left onto Magazine Street, traveling against traffic, to Julia Street, turn right onto Julia Street to Tchoupitoulas Street, turn left onto Tchoupitoulas Street to Poydras Street, turn right onto Poydras Street, with traffic, to S. Peters Street, turn left onto S. Peters Street crossing Canal Street, turning into N. Peters Street, to Decatur Street, to N. Peters Street to Esplanade Avenue, turn left onto Esplanade Avenue with traffic in a lake bound direction to the Wisner Boulevard/Beauregard Traffic Circle. The half marathon will enter City Park from Esplanade Avenue where it will conclude.

The full marathon runners will veer to the left of the traffic circle and will continue on N. Carrollton Avenue to City Park Avenue, turn right onto City Park Avenue to Anseman Avenue, turn right onto Anseman Avenue to Dreyfous Avenue, turn left onto Dreyfous Avenue (against traffic) to Marconi Drive, turn right onto Marconi Drive with traffic in the far left lane in a lake bound direction Lakeshore Drive.

The runners will turn right onto Lakeshore Drive (against traffic in an east bound direction) and will proceed to the designated u-turn on the Lakeshore Drive just past the Research and Technology Park at Lakeshore Drive and Elysian Fields Avenue. The return runners will proceed against traffic in a west bound direction on Lakeshore Drive to Marconi Drive, turn left onto Marconi Drive proceeding against traffic in the far right lane to Victory Avenue, and turn left onto Victory Avenue against traffic into City Park. The runners will turn right against traffic onto Charles and Betty Turner Way to Dreyfous Drive, turn left on Dreyfous Drive (with traffic) veering left to Lelong Drive, turn left onto Lelong Drive (against traffic) to the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), continue around the museum against traffic to Roosevelt Mall Street to the finish line.

