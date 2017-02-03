NOPD: Couple used dating website to rob man

A New Orleans couple is under arrest, accused of using a dating website to commit armed robbery.

According to investigators, Jarius Smith, 21, and Oliska McNeil, 18, used the site Plenty of Fish to lure a man to the St. Roch Playground to meet McNeil on Jan. 21.

Once the man arrived at the playground, McNeil and Smith approached his car. McNeil told the man that Smith was her cousin. She then asked the victim if he could drop her cousin off at a nearby location. The victim agreed and both McNeil and Smith got in the victim's vehicle and drove to Spain Street.

When McNeil got out, Smith pulled out a handgun and demanded that the victim drive him to the intersection of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne Avenue to retrieve cash from the victim's bank account, police said.

Police said Smith then robbed the victim and used his debit card at a gas station.

Video cameras in the store got a good picture of Smith.

On Feb. 1, both suspects were located on Tara Lane and arrested.

Police are looking into whether or not the two are connected to other robbery cases.

