Clues that signal you're near a road rage driver

A psychologist says what people drive can tip you off about whether they're likely to exhibit road rage.

"The type of vehicle that would be inclined to a road rage incident is usually a customized vehicle with a lot of stickers on it," said Jerry Whiteman, Ph.D. of The Institute for Neuropsychiatry. "Any sticker. Doesn't matter if it's 'Love Jesus' or 'I'm a Republican' or whatever." He explains "your vehicle is your representation of who you are in a sense and those people that decorate and customize their vehicles say this is me, don't mess with me."

A recent study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that nearly 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the previous year. Twelve percent cut off another vehicle on purpose. Twenty-four percent blocked another vehicle from changing lanes. Thirty-three percent made angry gestures. Fifty-one percent tailgated on purpose.

A AAA quiz can help you determine whether you need to calm down on the road. Click here for the foundation's aggressive driver test.

