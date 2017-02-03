There's a new way to fight the HIV epidemic in New Orleans

Protesters both for and against the removal of Confederate Era monuments gathered Sunday afternoon at Lee Circle.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one man dead.more>>
The nice weather continues with high pressure in control for most of the week.more>>
New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Aaron Miller, announced security plans ahead of Sunday's planned protests on the removal of Confederate Era Monuments.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide on Spain Street.more>>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.more>>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
