For the love of God, stop the robocalls already!

It's estimated that robocalls make up one out of every seven calls made in the United States, and consumers are fed up.

"It's very very painful. I hate them," Ryan Fischer said.

"I don't even have loans with these companies, and they've been calling all day every day," Danielle Beard said.

The company Robocall Index estimates about 2.2 billion robocalls were made in December. In the 504 area code, 20 million of those calls were made and nearly eight million to area code 985.

"I don't how to stop it, but they should stop calling me," Lindsey Soboul said.

Signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry is one way to slow down the frequency of robocalls, but not every company abides by the rules. And technology makes it easy and cheap to call thousands of people at once. The calls may appear legit with a local area code but are often made out of the country.

"Calls are being placed over the internet," tech consultant Nam Nguyen said. "They are using a program that locks into a number and, for example New Orleans, a 504 area code. It makes it seem a little more legitimate to perhaps get people to pick up the phone."

Nguyen believes apps can help slow down the calls. Applications like Nomorobo and Hiya get users to identify robocalls and block the number from not only their phone but every other person using the application. According to Hiya, users added more than 19,000 numbers to its block list on Friday alone.

But as the calls continue, the Better Business Bureau warns of a new scam where the caller asks, "can you hear me okay?"

"What they want you to do is to say yes," BBB spokesperson Cynthia Albert said. "Usually you state your name and then the yes, and they can do a lot of different things with that."

Albert said anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam should contact the BBB immediately.



As more calls are piling up from companies some haven't even heard of, experts said the best thing to do is to ignore the call.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.