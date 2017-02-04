Nicondra: Winter break is almost done

Friday actually felt like winter and Saturday even with all the sunshine it was still comfortable to throw on a sweater. Saturday evening will not be as cold as Friday, but there will still be enough chill in the air for a jacket. Look for mostly clear skies as high pressure remains in control.

With rain staying out of the forecast all that seafood boiling, deep frying and grilling for Super Bowl parties should work out fine. Temperatures will even be a little warmer with highs in the low 70's on Sunday afternoon.

We see another big ramp up of temperatures for the start of the week ahead of our next cold front expected to move in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Models are not yet in alignment on how cold it will get by the end of next week. We will have to watch closely, but there will be another significant drop in temperatures.

Rain chances remain slim with the best chance on Tuesday ahead of the next front.

-Nicondra Norwood

