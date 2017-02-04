Morten Andersen elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2017

Former New Orleans Saints kicker and NFL all-time leading scorer Morten Andersen has been announced as part of the 2017 NFL Hall of Fame class.

The announcement was made Saturday night according to the New Orleans Saints team website. Andersen, who played for the Saints from 1982-1994, was a fourth-round selection by New Orleans in the 1982 NFL Draft. In addition to the holding the NFL scoring record at 2,544 points, Andersen also holds the league record for most games played (382) and field goals (565).

Morten Andersen is a Hall of Famer!

"Morten is one of the greatest players in our team's history and arguably the best kicker in NFL history, said Saints Owner Tom Benson. "The reliability and excellence that he provided for us at the kicker position during his tenure with the Saints has been unmatched. Morten is a big part of the tradition and success of this organization and we would like to congratulate him."

Andersen will be inducted on Saturday, August 5th in Canton, OH. Joining Andersen in the 2017 class is RB LaDainian Tomlinson, QB Kurt Warner, DE Jason Taylor, RB Terrell Davis, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and Kenny Easley who made it as a seniors committee candidate.

Andersen is set to become the third New Orleans Saint to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after LB Rickey Jackson (2010) and OT Willie Roaf (2012).

