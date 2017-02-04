Drago Cvitanovich remembered by his sons

Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21. It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down. This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions of what is and isn’t included. If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers mus...more>>
An air quality alert is in effect through midnight. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups including the elderly and those with respiratory diseases like asthma. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The front will bring a chance of showers and storms on Friday, but sunn...more>>
New Orleans police need help finding a missing man. They're looking for Melvin Hendricks, 47, who was last scene riding in a truck in New Orleans East.more>>
NOPD officers tracked down a man wanted for battery of a police officer, domestic violence and more hiding in the bathroom of a home on Means Avenue.
NOPD officers tracked down a man wanted for battery of a police officer, domestic violence and more hiding in the bathroom of a home on Means Avenue.
Two years ago, Glenn's doctor prescribed physical therapy at a North Shore clinic for a painful shoulder. With a follow-up visit to a different therapist, he learned a vital lesson about healthcare cost savings the hard way.more>>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.more>>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.more>>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.more>>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.more>>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.more>>
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.more>>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.more>>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.more>>
