NOPD: Pedestrian struck, killed in hit and run

New Orleans police are investigating a hit and run that left a male pedestrian dead. The incident occurred Saturday around 8:18 p.m. near the intersection of Earhart Blvd. and South Galvez St.

According to police, the victim, identified as a 58-year-old white man, was attempted to cross Earhart Blvd. when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. Police say that the driver did not stop the vehicle, nor request medical help for the victim. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have yet to determine the make and model of the vehicle that fled the scene, but believe it should have damage to the front end and a possible smashed windshield.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD detective Michael Baldassaro, the NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit at 504-658-6208 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

