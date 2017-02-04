NOPD: Pedestrian struck, killed in hit and run - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Pedestrian struck, killed in hit and run

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
New Orleans Police Department (FOX 8 File) New Orleans Police Department (FOX 8 File)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a hit and run that left a male pedestrian dead. The incident occurred Saturday around 8:18 p.m. near the intersection of Earhart Blvd. and South Galvez St. 

According to police, the victim, identified as a 58-year-old white man, was attempted to cross Earhart Blvd. when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. Police say that the driver did not stop the vehicle, nor request medical help for the victim. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Investigators have yet to determine the make and model of the vehicle that fled the scene, but believe it should have damage to the front end and a possible smashed windshield.  

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD detective Michael Baldassaro, the NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit at 504-658-6208 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Louisiana lawmakers again consider minimum age for exotic dancers

    Louisiana lawmakers again consider minimum age for exotic dancers

    FOX 8 PhotoFOX 8 Photo

    Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21. It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down. This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions of what is and isn’t included. If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers mus...

    more>>

    Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21. It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down. This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions of what is and isn’t included. If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers mus...

    more>>

  • Your Weather Authority: Air quality alert in effect through midnight

    Your Weather Authority: Air quality alert in effect through midnight

    (Source: WVUE)(Source: WVUE)

    An air quality alert is in effect through midnight. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups including the elderly and those with respiratory diseases like asthma. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The front will bring a chance of showers and storms on Friday, but sunn...

    more>>

    An air quality alert is in effect through midnight. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups including the elderly and those with respiratory diseases like asthma. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The front will bring a chance of showers and storms on Friday, but sunn...

    more>>

  • New Orleans police search for missing man

    New Orleans police search for missing man

    New Orleans police need help finding a missing man.  They're looking for Melvin Hendricks, 47, who was last scene riding in a truck in New Orleans East.

    more>>

    New Orleans police need help finding a missing man.  They're looking for Melvin Hendricks, 47, who was last scene riding in a truck in New Orleans East. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly