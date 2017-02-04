Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Marrero - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Marrero

MARRERO, LA (WVUE) -

Firefighters with the Marrero and Westwego Fire Departments are on scene of a two-alarm fire in Marrero. The fire is located in the 7500 block of 4th Street at the old Celotex administration building. 

Fire officials say that the two-story structure is fully-engulfed. 

No injuries have been reported. 

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

