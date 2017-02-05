Super Bowl LI: Falcons lead Patriots at the half

The Falcons are 30-minutes away from winning their first ever Super Bowl and they have Southeast Louisiana to thank for their early lead. Deion Jones and Robert Alford, two guys that grew up in the boot, have kicked their Falcons to a first half lead thanks to their nose for the football.

Jones got things started with a second quarter strip which led to a Patriots fumble and Falcons recovery and eventual touchdown.

Then later, watching Tom Brady's eyes, Alford jumped the route and brought back his first post-season interception for an 82-yard touchdown to give Atlanta a 21-nothing lead.

The Falcons went into the locker room with a 21-3 lead.

