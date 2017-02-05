Historic Celotex building destroyed in fire - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Historic Celotex building destroyed in fire

Written by: Rob Krieger, Reporter
Connect
Remains from the 1920s era art-deco Celotex administration building. (FOX 8 photo) Remains from the 1920s era art-deco Celotex administration building. (FOX 8 photo)
MARRERO, LA (WVUE) -

A massive fire at the historic Celotex facility on the West Bank destroyed the plant’s nearly-century-old art-deco administration building.

“When I arrived the building was pretty much on the ground, a lot of smoke, I saw some of the flames,” sed Ted Munch, a Westwego resident whose mother and father worked at the plant.

Munch grew up in Westwego and remembers his mother following in the footsteps of Rosie the Riveter to during the war effort.

“My mom was part of the workforce during World War II, came into the plant, and continued to keep the plant operational and of course when my dad came home my mom left the plan and proceeded to raise the family,” Munch said.

The plant produced ceiling tiles of various sizes using bag gas from local sugar mills.

“Drop ceiling in later years. In the early years it was an interlock type material,” Munch said. “Matter of fact, some of the material was used in the capital in Baton Rouge.”

Sunday afternoon, Munch sifted through some debris with the current caretakers of the property, finding scorched documents from decades of record keeping.

“Nearly 100 years of information of the community was lost in the building behind us. Records from 1923, surveys, the people who worked here,” Munch said.

Nearby the plant's dormant fire system, once used by specialized crews at the facility, sits ironically unusable just feet away from the destroyed building.

“After Katrina, the sister plant was able to pick up the workload. So essentially, the office was locked, which turned into a time capsule and the new owners potentially were going to preserve that and it was going to be a gift to the community,” Munch said.

A local movie studio, New Orleans Motion Picture Studios, plans to rehab the facility and hoped to keep that history alive for generations to come, but now it’s destined to be a time capsule lost forever, a history consumed by flames.

Jefferson Parish Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NOPD: One man shot near the French Quarter

    NOPD: One man shot near the French Quarter

    (Source: NOPD)(Source: NOPD)

    New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Marigny. According to initial police reports, on man was shot in the back in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

    New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Marigny. According to initial police reports, on man was shot in the back in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

  • Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality

    Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality

    (Source: WVUE)(Source: WVUE)

    Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...

    more>>

    Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...

    more>>

  • LSU's early lead evaporates in sixth midweek loss of season

    LSU's early lead evaporates in sixth midweek loss of season

    Source: Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.

    more>>

    LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly