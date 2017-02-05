Falcons fumble away 25-point lead, lose to Patriots 34-28 in OT

The Patriots overcame a Super Bowl record 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. It was the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

It was also a double dose of NFL history, as Brady became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl rings. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw own four rings. Brady finished the contest going 43-of-62 passing, for 466 yards, and two touchdown passes.

This is the Patriots fifth Super Bowl trophy. The Falcons fall to 0-2 in the "Big Game". The Saints and the Buccaneers are the only teams in the NFC South to own Super Bowl wins.

It was a tale of two halves for the Patriots, who trailed 21-3 at halftime. In the third quarter the lead was extended to 28-3.

The trappings of legendary comeback began to show themselves when linebacker Dont'a Hightower sacked Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and forced a fumble on the Atlanta 25-yard line. A little more than two minutes later, Brady found Danny Amendola for a 6-yard touchdown pass, and narrowed the lead to 28-20.

The rally was cemented when Brady orchestrated a 10-play, 91-yard drive touchdown drive that was kept alive by a acrobatic catch by Julian Edelman, which bounced between two Atlanta players before he could snag it.

The Patriots defense also found its stride halfway through the third quarter. After Atlanta scored with 8:31 left in the third quarter, NFL MVP Matt Ryan and company never found the end zone again.

New England sacked Ryan five times, including Hightower's forced fumble and another sack by Trey Flowers late in the fourth that moved Atlanta out of game-clinching field goal range.

